Wilson Mwangi
Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

“The hardest part is not knowing is my son dead or alive.”

By  Nicholas Komu

What you need to know:

  • For Helen Warimu, the hardest part has been searching for her lost son among the decomposed bodies of unidentified men.
  • Because of the condition of the bodies, the families could not tell whether any of the men were related to them.

Helen Warimu doesn’t know where his son is. Wilson Mwangi, a 26-year-old boda boda rider, was among 15 people abducted in the Mt Kenya region over the last three months. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.