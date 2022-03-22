Trial of Prime Bank heist suspects set for June

The trial of two suspects accused of stealing Sh2.3 million from Prime Bank in Nakuru will begin in June.

Nakuru Principal Magistrate Ruth Kefa set the date for the hearing during the mention of the case yesterday.

The suspects – Collins Mbuya Onyange and Enoch Baraza – appeared in court and denied five counts of robbery with violence.

Court documents show that the two, jointly with others not before the court, while armed with crude weapons and fake firearms, robbed the bank of Sh2.3 million on January 22.

They are also accused of using violence during the robbery that left a bank employee with serious injuries.

Mr Onyange and Mr Baraza face additional charges of threatening to use force while robbing four bank employees of their mobile phones valued at Sh76,000.

At least five men are alleged to have taken part in the daytime robbery at the bank, located at West Side Mall on Kenyatta Avenue.

Mr Baraza and Mr Onyange were arrested on February 23 and later arraigned.



The other suspects are still at large.