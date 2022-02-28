Tuskys Imara building

Tuskys Imara building along Nairobi's Tom Mboya Street, which is to be auctioned on March 2, 2022. 

| Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

It is payback time as banks chase loans

sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

When a forest catches fire, predator and prey ran alongside, but in the end, the food chain reasserts itself very quickly.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.