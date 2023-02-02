Tragedy as woman loses five babies hours after birth

A Nakuru woman who gave birth to extremely rare naturally-conceived quintuplets, has lost all the five babies.

The family confirmed the deaths on Thursday afternoon.

Although the Nakuru Level Five Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Aisha Maina is yet to give details about the death of the babies, a family member has confirmed that two died on Thursday morning whereas the other three were pronounced dead at around 1pm.

“We have received the shocking news that the babies have passed on.The family is devastated and in shock.The hospital authorities told us that two of the quintuplets had passed on, Thursday morning, and the other three in the afternoon,”said Ms Monica Kinyanjui,a sister to the husband.

The Nakuru Level Five Hospital is yet to give details about the deaths.

Journalists are currently camping at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital to get more details about the death of the babies.

The mother, Margaret Wairimu, 25 – who did not know she was carrying five babies – went into labour on Tuesday and gave birth to the five babies through an operation.

The babies who were all born underweight at 25 weeks, were incubated at the hospital's Margaret Kenyatta Mother and Baby maternity wing.

Dr Maina early told the press that the mother Ms Wairimu presented herself at the facility on January 29, before she gave birth to the five babies-a boy and a girl.

