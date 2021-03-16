Kinyanjui mourns Nakuru County official who succumbed to Covid-19

Nakuru County Deputy Director of Political Affairs, Snr Sgt (Rtd) Wilfred Chebochok, has succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at the Nakuru Nursing Home.

A source at the hospital said the county official was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) last week after developing breathing complications.

“He had been admitted to the intensive care unit about five days ago,” a source told the Nation.

Following the death, Governor Lee Kinyanjui sent a message of condolence to his family. He described Mr Chebochok as a hardworking, dedicated and selfless officer.

Diligent officer

“We are saddened by the death of Deputy Director of Political Affairs, Rtd Senior Sergeant Wilfred Chebochok. This is a big blow to the Nakuru County executive office, where he discharged his duties with diligence and commitment throughout his tenure,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

“His passion for teamwork and excellence was exemplary. We pray for his family at this difficult moment,” added the county boss.

The news comes as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Nakuru in the past few weeks.

Governor Kinyanjui has at the same time raised the alarm over the rising cases of Covid-19.

In Nakuru about eight people have succumbed to the virus in one week.

Mr Kinyanjui has warned that the situation may worsen if residents lower their guard in the fight against the virus.

Remain vigilant

He urged residents to remain vigilant and uphold the Ministry of Health’s guidelines to stop the renewed spread of the virus.

"We have experienced rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in our county in the last few weeks. About eight patients are in intensive care units in various health facilities in Nakuru. I plead with people to adhere to the Ministry of Health protocols as this is in your best interests,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

The Nation established that those who have died are elderly people aged 60 years and above.

According to data from the health department, since the outbreak of the disease, 107 people have died in Nakuru.

As at March 14, 2021, Nakuru had recorded a total of 5,300 confirmed Covid-19cases, accounting for about six per cent of cases nationally since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The positivity rate in Nakuru stands at 9.4 per cent.

Upward trend

There has been an upward trend in the number of infections among health workers in Nakuru over last four weeks.

The data further indicates that at least 22 cases have been reported in various learning institutions from January 2021 to date.

Nakuru has so far tested 57,000 people since March 2020.

County Health Executive Gichuki Kariuki has urged residents to continue adhering to measures set by the Ministry of Health to combat the spread of the virus.

"I plead with residents not to lower their guard. The fight against the virus is not yet over. As an individual, you have the responsibility to observe MoH guidelines as the number of positive cases is bound to rise. The vaccination we started on Monday is just one of the interventions to tame the virus," said Dr Kariuki.



