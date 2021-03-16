Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise to 115,031 as fatalities top 1,925

Confirmed Covid-19 infections in Kenya have risen by 1,064 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 115,031.

The new cases reported on Tuesday were from a sample size of 6,151 and brought the cumulative tests conducted so far to 1,379,990.

From the new cases, 964 are Kenyans while 100 are foreigners. From the number, 558 are male while 506 are females. The youngest is a two-year-old baby and the oldest is 91 years old.

At the same time, the Health ministry has announced that 185 patients recovered within the same period.

Recoveries

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 149 of the latest recoveries are from home-based care while 36 patients were discharged from various hospitals.

The cumulative recoveries in the country now stand at 88,781.

At the same time, the ministry said total fatalities in Kenya have risen to 1,925 after seven more patients died of Covid-19 in last 24 hours.

Admissions

Further, the ministry said there are 709 patients admitted to various hospitals countywide, while 2,223 are under home-based care.

There are 104 Patients in the intensive care while another 25 are on ventilatory support and 70 on supplemental oxygen. Nine patients are on observation.

Another 25 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 25 of them being in the general wards and one in the high dependency unit (HDU)

Nairobi county continues to lead in new infections with 681 cases followed by Kiambu (93), Nakuru (69), Uasin Gishu (40), Kisumu (25), Kajiado (23), Busia (20), Machakos (17), Kericho (17), Mombasa (15), Nyeri (10), Kirinyaga (8), Isiolo (5), Mandera (5), Laikipia, Turkana, Nandi and Meru 4 each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Migori and Siaya 3 each, while Embu, Kakamega, Kwale, Marsabit, Murang’a, Narok, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi, Baringo and Bomet reported one case each.



