Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise to 115,031 as fatalities top 1,925

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who on March 16, 2021 announced that Kenya had recorded Covid-19 infections over a 24-hour period.

Confirmed Covid-19 infections in Kenya have risen by 1,064 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 115,031.

