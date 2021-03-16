Low Covid vaccine uptake among medics alarming

Pauline Oginga

Mombasa County Health Chief Officer Pauline Oginga gets a Covid-19 jab on  March 10.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The county is targeting to vaccinate 4, 500 frontline workers, with each having two doses in a span of eight weeks.
  • The vaccine is being administered at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital and Kaderboy health facility.

Rising concerns over the safety of Covid-19 vaccine coupled with poor information on the vaccination drive has contributed to low uptake among health workers at the Coast region.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Tanzania politicians flee to Kenya

  2. China refuses to budge on Xinjiang despite US pressure

  3. Kenya’s Covid cases rise by over 1,000

  4. Why Sonko's lawyers have quit his case

    Lawyer John Khamiwa

  5. Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab as rollout resumes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.