Tension in Nakuru as Maina Njenga’s trial enters day two

Tension has gripped Nakuru city as the trial of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga enters the second day.

A contingent of police officers has been deployed within the city and around the court precincts, with some members of the public blocked out of court.

Unlike on Monday, officers have erected roadblocks on routes leading to the court entrance, each manned by more than five officers.

Mr Njenga is being tried for allegedly being a member of the outlawed gang.

Maina Njenga pleads with police officers deployed at the gates of Nakuru Law Courts to allow members of the public to access courtroom on November 21, 2023.

All vehicles entering court premises are being thoroughly inspected before being allowed entry, while members of the public have to produce their identity cards.

Some judicial officers and members of the media also are required to produce their job cards before being allowed in.

At the same time, some of Mr Njenga's lawyers and supporters have been denied access to the courtroom, prompting protests from the defence team.

Armed police officers deployed at the gates of Nakuru Law Courts during the trial of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga on November 21, 2023.

Appearing before the court defence team led by Mr Njiru Ndegwa refused to proceed until the issue is resolved.

"Why are we being locked out of the court premises? Preventing the members of the public from accessing the court premises is an attempt to prevent access to justice which is a constitutional right," said Mr Njiru.

The lawyer have applied to be allowed to stage a protest demanding that all gates be opened to the public.

Mr Njiru has also applied to have the County Police Commander summoned to explain why he has deployed so many police officers within the court precincts.

In response, the State has requested the court to consider the capacity of the courtroom while giving its directions.

Principal magistrate Kipkurui Kibelion in his ruling adjourned the court for 20 minutes to allow the court to make arrangements in order to stream the proceedings electronically so that the supporters outside the courtroom can follow.