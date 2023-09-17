Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga, personal assistant missing

The whereabouts of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga and his personal assistant Felix Lakishe remain a mystery even as police maintain a deaf silence on the same.

The two were allegedly abducted by unknown people posing as police officers while he was seeing a friend in Ndenderu, Banana area of Kiambu County.

Mr Njenga's lawyer Ndegwa Njiru told Nation.Africa on Sunday on phone that his client (Maina Njenga) had called him immediately after a motor vehicle bearing South Sudanese number plate blocked their way in Ndenderu area, Kiambu County, and its occupants identified themselves as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigators Headquarters along Kiambu road seeking to question him over unspecified matter.

''Mr Njenga called me on Saturday night around 11 pm immediately individuals posing as police officers blocked their car and bundled him and his personal assistant in a vehicle.This was before the abductors confiscated their mobile phones. We have no idea where they are,’’ Mr Njiru told Daily Nation.

His lawyer said that this was the third time the political leader who ran for Laikipia Senatorial seat was being abducted.

“This is not fair, they did not even explain to his host why they were holding him,” he said.

He said that the family had made a decision to meet today, Sunday, September 17, 2023, before speaking.

Mr Njenga is scheduled to appear before Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi on Monday, September 18, for a mention on the weapons case.

Earlier, Mr Njenga had been arrested on July 19, 2023, the State by then claimed that Mr Njenga, his aide and brother had been found in possession of 14 machetes, 24 Maasai swords, 46 rungus, and three jembe sticks.

Mr Maina denied the charges on July 25,2023 and was released on a cash bail of 100,000.