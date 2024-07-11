Teenager killed in alleged drunk driving on way to school

A family in Store Mbili village in Njoro, Nakuru County, is in mourning after their 13-year-old daughter died in a road accident allegedly caused by drunk driving on her way to school.

The incident happened early Tuesday, July 9, when Margaret, a Grade Five pupil at Mutirima Primary School, was walking to school with her younger sister.

They were hit by a vehicle reportedly driven by a 21-year-old man accompanied by two youths who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol after a night of partying in Njoro town.

In an interview, Margaret's mother, Beth Nyambura, told Nation.Africa she woke her children at 5 am and got them ready for school.

Within minutes of leaving home at around 6:30am, her younger daughter returned in distress with the devastating news that her older sister, Margaret, had been fatally injured in the accident.

"Wambui, a hardworking and disciplined girl, left home that morning full of life and it is devastating that her promising future was abruptly ended by a reckless driver under the influence of alcohol. I was shocked when she came crying and said her sister was dead. She told me what had happened, but at first I could not believe it. Her father then rushed to the scene and confirmed the worst, that she had been run over by the car," said the grieving mother.

Ms Nyambura said her younger daughter sustained injuries to her hands and legs in the accident.

A neighbour, Peter Ngugi, who witnessed the accident, said he heard a loud bang and when he rushed to the scene he found the vehicle which had veered off the road after hitting the two sisters.

They were trying to speed away but they veered off the road and hit the girls," Mr Ngugi said.

"I went to check on the occupants of the overturned vehicle and found two young men and a woman. One of the men had escaped. The driver and the woman were drunk. The driver confessed that they had been drinking at a club in the Egerton area and returned the vehicle to its owner. We just want action to be taken against them," Mr Ngugi said.

He said the deceased died of her injuries on the way to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A crowd quickly gathered at the scene and managed to arrest the three occupants of the vehicle, who confessed that they were returning from a night of drinking at a club near Egerton.

Police quickly arrived to diffuse the tense situation and took the suspects into custody.

Njoro Sub-County Police Commander Paul Wambugu said the driver had been identified as Sammy Kirubi, adding that they had launched a manhunt for the suspect, who fled the scene.