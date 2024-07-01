Revealed: The doomed ride on matatu that killed 11

The aftermath of the Saturday night accident, at Ratili area along the Narok-Bomet road, that claimed 11 lives was horrifying. It was a scene from a horror movie.

In a split of a minute, several lives were snuffed out and about six other passengers were left nursing injuries.

Five survivors are in stable condition and are receiving treatment in both Narok and Longisa referral hospitals. One is in a critical condition.

The Nation has established that 11 passengers succumbed to injuries following the self-involving accident of the ill-fated Toyota Hiace Matatu belonging to the Narok Safaris Shuttles Limited, which was ferrying passengers from Nairobi through Narok to Bomet.

The wreckage of the matatu, dark patches of spilt oil, broken glasses and pieces of rubber, littered the section of the busy road, a reminder of the horrific night for the affected families.

"It was a terrible scene,” said Mr Peter Rotich, who lost a relative.

Tyre burst

What was a normal evening of travelling for passengers, some returning home from work, suddenly turned into a horror.

According to Narok County Police Commander Riko Ngare, the self-involving accident was caused by a tyre burst.

“The driver of the matatu lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst, it veered off the road and rolled several times, killing nine people on the spot, " Mr Ngare told the Nation.

"The driver, eight adults; six men and two women died on the spot. A three-year-old child and two male adults who were among those rushed to Longisa Hospital also succumbed to injuries,” Mr Ngare confirmed.

Police said six people are receiving treatment at the Longisa County Referral Hospital, where they were rushed for treatment.

A nurse at the Longisa Hospital told the Nation that two people, who sustained serious multiple injuries, are in critical condition.

“The two suffered multiple injuries on the head, chest and other parts of the body. We are trying our best, but they are in a critical condition," the nurse said.

The Nation on Sunday, June 30, established that the driver of the ill-fated matatu was speeding and overtaking prior to the grisly accident.

Reports indicate he had passed through three police roadblocks on the said busy road.

"The matatu was carrying more than 14 passengers," revealed a survivor, Fred Kinyando, who is receiving treatment in Longisa Referral Hospital.

"I was travelling from Nairobi to Mulot and when we reached Ratili area, I heard a loud bang,l didn't know it was a tyre burst and the vehicle lost control... everything went into a blackout... and l only came to my senses later and found myself in hospital," added Mr Kinyando.

Pain and grief at Longisa County Referral Hospital mortuary after families identified the bodies of their loved ones killed in Saturday night's accident in Ratili area along the Narok-Bomet road. Photo credit: Tobias Meso | Nation

According to another survivor Nicholas Rono, the journey was okay upto the time they reached Narok town, where the driver added more passengers.

“When we were past Ololulunga, the driver lost control of the vehicle, some of the passengers died on the spot,” Mr Rono told the Nation.

Eyewitnesses and survivors of the accident revealed to the Nation that the driver of the matatu could not control the vehicle because he was speeding and overtaking dangerously.

"The driver of the matatu was speeding and overtaking when the accident occurred. That is why he could not control the vehicle minutes before it collided with the bus," revealed Mr Rono.