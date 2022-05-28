Taxi driver murdered, body dumped in thicket

Taxi operators in Nakuru have asked the police to expedite investigations into the murder of a driver whose body was found dumped in a thicket.

The operators on Friday blocked the busy Nakuru- Eldoret highway at Soilo in Nakuru Town West, to protest the killing of John Nderitu.

Mr Nderitu went missing two days earlier, and his car recovered on Thursday, a day before his body was recovered about 20 metres away.

Taxi drivers demonstrate at the Nakuru- Eldoret highway on May, 27, 2022, following the killing of their colleague in Nakuru Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

It took the intervention of Nakuru Town West Directorate of Criminal investigation officer Stephen Ambani and a team of police officers from Kaptemwa police station to calm the irate drivers who had barricaded the road.

Mr Ambani pleaded with the operators and told them to use the appropriate means to air their grievances instead of blocking the busy highway, and inconveniencing other travelers who were on transit.

He said that the homicide team had been deployed to process the scene before picking the body adding that they will commence an investigation to arrest the perpetrators.

Naivas Midtown Stage Chairman, Mr Moses Ndugu said the deceased was last seen on Wednesday at 8pm after he picked a client who had requested the trip over an online app.

Mr Ndugu said that he was called by the deceased's wife yesterday informing him that Nderitu did not sleep at home and his phone had been switched off, he liaised with the owner of the cab who reported the matter to the police.

They tracked the vehicle and it was found abandoned near the scene but he was not in the car. The drivers mobilized themselves and started searching for him, only to discover his lifeless body at the thicket, with the scene showing that the body had been dragged through a maize plantation.

The area, according to sources and the police has been notorious for murders, and many bodies have been found dumped there.

Mr Ndungu accused Police for taking time before picking his body despite reporting the matter at Kaptembwa Police station but was referred to Central Police station where the deceased car had been towed yesterday.

A police officer pleads with taxi drivers holding demonstrations in Nakuru on May, 27, 2022, following the murder of their colleague Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

According to Mr Ndugu the deceased was a humble and hardworking person who was always focused on earning a living to support his family adding that he was their treasure and was always a straightforward person.

“We call upon police officers to beef up security among taxi drivers. This trend has to stop. Many drivers have been kidnapped and others have unfortunately been killed,” he said.

Mr Martin Njuguna, a taxi driver said that he had known the deceased for more than ten years. He said they were working together as tuktuk drivers before starting the taxi business in 2018.

According to the DCIO Mr Ambani the deceased was strangled as his body had visible marks.