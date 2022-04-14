Female taxi drivers, riders taking the streets by storm

The average female driver on the streets of Nairobi may not startle you, but most people are still quite bemused by women taxi operators and bikers.

Despite her 25 years on the job so far, Francesca Mwikali says she still draws curious looks and more interesting comments.

“Matatu operators will often tell me that I am supposed to be looking after children and not ‘stealing’ their driving jobs,” the taxi operator says amidst a chuckle.

According to the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis, women’s economic participation even in informal sectors such as taxi driving is still lags behind. Studies conducted by the institution reveal that female labour participation is low even in Nairobi, which scored 0.52 out of 1.

But the uptake of traditionally male forms of employment such as taxi driving and biking by women like Ms Mwikali is instrumental in narrowing the gender inequality gap.

Ms Mwikali had worked as a driver for various institutions since 1998. She reminisces working for human rights organisations that agitated for the rights of persons living with disabilities. However, when Covid-19 hit, she was pushed to seek a new income channel.

She took on a taxi operator job with an on-demand transport app, which she has used for the past two years. Her typical day begins at 7.30 am and ends at 8 pm. On a good day, she serves 15 passengers in Nairobi and its environs.

Ms Mwikali loves her job as it earns her a sustainable income on a flexible time schedule.

Sexual harassment

Sexual harassment is, unfortunately, still a thorn in the flesh for female taxi drivers. Ms Mwikali has to constantly turn down sexual advances from male passengers, with some even proposing marriage.

“I am stern about such advancements. I put my foot down and insist that I am not interested in a romantic relationship with them,” Ms Mwikali says.

She has also limited her hours of operation to the early evening because of security concerns. Moreover, she says some passengers have ulterior motives.

“They pose as genuine passengers but are, in fact, thieves. I recently picked up a client from South C on his way to Capital Centre who turned out to be a thief. He tried to steal my valuables, but I quickly outwitted him.”

External factors such as the current fuel shortage also pose a huge threat to her livelihood.

“I am very worried about the issue because my work is heavily dependent on availability of fuel. Sometimes I have to spend a lot of hours on long queues just to fuel my car. I hope the issue is resolved in good time,’’ the taxi operator said.

Although the industry has its fair share of challenges, Ms Mwikali has cracked the code and is earning sustainable incomes from taxi driving.

“It can be challenging when you are starting out, but you have to be disciplined just like in an office job. Time management is equally important because the money you earn is directly dependent on the amount of hours you work,” Ms Mwikali advises women looking to get into taxi driving.

Food deliveries

For Dianah Mndola, the adrenaline rush of cruising around the city on her motorcycle is incomparable. This is the reason she took up a job as a rider with an on-demand transport app, which she has used for the past year.

She operates on Kiambu Road, delivering food and packages from 7 am to 6 pm. Ms Mndola started by transporting passengers before turning to deliveries.

However, she would get mixed reactions from clients who requested rides. “Most passengers were startled that I was a female biker. Some would outright refuse to be transported by me while some would trust me,” she recalls.

The biker turned to deliveries after a horrible encounter with city askaris who almost arrested her for operating within the CBD. Furthermore, Ms Mndola has faced hostility from public service boda boda operators, who, she says, don’t have a good relationship with contracted motorcyclists.

She acknowledges that there are reckless riders but adds that the recent crackdown on boda boda operators also affected law-abiding citizens like herself.

“I have to be careful because an accident can fatally injure me, unlike a vehicle driver. Even though I put on my safety equipment every time I am riding, my body can still sustain life-changing damage if I am not careful,” she says.

Ms Mndola acknowledges that regulating boda boda operators would assist in bringing order in the industry and distinguishing between public service and contracted operators. This, she says, would limit harassment from local authorities when she is doing deliveries.

She enjoys doing food and package deliveries from various Nairobi restaurants. “I am part of the chain of efficient service delivery by restaurants. Most customers appreciate fast, hygienic and secure riders.”

Preferred

Her sentiments are shared across the board as FNKY BGR Restaurant co-founder Judy Kariuki affirmed that she prefers working with female riders.

“Female riders are very careful with how they handle food. They carry the package with care and make sure the client receives their order in good time,” Ms Kariuki said during an interview with the Nation.Africa.

She also cites hygiene concerns for her preference for female riders. ‘’Some clients will insist that they want their food delivered by a clean rider. It is easier for female riders to meet this demand than their male counterparts,” she says.

The restaurateur rarely receives complaints when she uses female riders to deliver food. “We used to get a lot of complaints about burgers being delivered upside down and food strewn all over the packaging with male riders. However, I have not received any negative feedback with female riders.”

The ride-hailing and food delivery industry has significantly grown in Kenya. However, the percentage of women in these economic channels remains low. Micah Kenneth, the regional manager for Bolt East Africa, shared that the 50,000 female drivers and riders they have contracted are out to demystify the male-dominated industry.