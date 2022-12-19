She went for a friend's party only for her body to be found dumped in a sack along Nakuru highway

A family in Gilgil is calling for justice following the death of their 21-year-old daughter who was murdered and her body dumped on Ngata Bridge along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Ms Angeline Mary Wangui’s body was found on Jamhuri Day. According to his father, Mr James Maina-he last spoke to his daughter on December 11,2022 at 8pm.

“She informed me she was preparing supper and that she was with her elder sister. She told me to greet her mother,” said Mr Maina at his Langalanga estate housein Gilgil Township.

Mr Maina said that her daughter told her sister that she had been invited to a friend’s party at Kabaraka.

“She said she would not like to miss it, promising to return in the morning.”

Her sister informed detectives and family that Ms Wangui was constantly communicating with someone on the phone, who was asking her why she was delaying.

Her body would later be found the next day, dumped by the roadside.

His father had received a distressed call from their pastor who requested the family to rush to Nakuru town without disclosing what they were going to do.

“When the pastor called I never suspected anything. We went with my wife. On our way, the pastor told us that my daughter was involved in an accident but after gathering enough courage he told us what had happened and that her body was at Nakuru City mortuary,” he said.

“We proceeded to Nakuru Mortuary where we identified it. It was heartbreaking. Losing a child mysteriously is very hearting. She died a painful death. We just want justice,” he added.

Mr James Maina-the father of Angeline Mary Wangui’s whose body was found dumped by the roadside at Ngata Bridge along Nakuru- Eldoret highway. He was speaking during an interview at their home in Langalanga estate in Gilgil sub-county.

Photo credit: Mercy Koskei I Nation Media Group

Mr Maina who is yet to come to terms with the death of his last born child recalled their last moments.

“We had together visited our relatives upcountry and even had a chance of taking my children to the primary school I went to,” said Mr Maina.

He said that her daughter was a jovial girl and related well with the rest of the relatives.

“My daughter was an outgoing person who never quarrelled with anyone in the family and in the neighbourhood.”

“She was daddy's girl and was always around me whenever she was at home. She was friendly to everybody. I don’t know why somebody would think of murdering my daughter.”

He added: “She was always smiling and very social. She had so much hope in life. She had even secured employment. I shall miss her very much.”

Mr Maina said that the killers left her bag, phone and National Identification card intact where they had placed her body in a sack.

He said that a postmortem conducted on her daughter’s remains indicated she died of suffocation and she had been sexually assaulted.

Mr Maina said her daughter’s dreams of joining the Kenya Medical Training Institute(KMTC) in April next year have been shattered.

The family is now calling for a speedy investigation and arrest of her killers.

Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo said detectives have launched an investigation to arrest the killers and the motive behind the murder.

He said that several people have recorded statements with the deceased' phone used as crucial evidence by the forensic to establish the people she last spoke with.