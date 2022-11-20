Friends track, brutally attack mugger who killed Naivasha man 

On October 30, Kennedy Mwangi was walking home when he was accosted by muggers, who were lying in wait in a Naivasha estate.

He struggled with his tormentors to free himself from their firm grip around his neck.

He was badly injured, succumbing to his injuries a few hours later. He had identified one of the assailants and before he died, he gave out his name.

Incensed friends could not take it lying down and sought to avenge his death. They tracked the suspect for several days and eventually smoked him out of his hideout.

He was brutally beaten, but police arrived in the nick of time and rescued the unconscious mugger from the enraged youths

Also read: Gang targeting owners of transport vehicles arrested

“He was badly beaten before he was rushed to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital,” said Naivasha sub-county Police Commander Samuel Waweru.

The avengers accused him of engaging in criminal activities and attacking people “he was familiar with".

For more than two weeks, the suspect fought for his life at the hospital under police guard. His accomplices were nowhere to be seen.

The suspect suffered a leg fracture and multiple injuries in the near-fatal attack, said the hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Angeline Ithondeka.

“He has since stabilised and will soon be discharged to face the law,” Dr Ithondeka said.

Mr Waweru, updating the public about the crime, said such revenge attacks were uncommon and this was the first time police were dealing with such an incident.

Lynching of suspects

“Previously common was lynching of suspects caught in the act, but such incidents have since gone down,” he added.

But he cautioned residents against engaging in unlawful acts and instead report the matter to the police.

“They could have involved the police in the probe instead of pursuing the criminal and attempting to kill him,” he said.

Muggings are rare in the Naivasha area, he said, adding that the case was under investigation.

He said police will not investigate only the mugging, adding that the suspect might have had a grudge against the victim.