Revealed: Key bills, petitions pending before Nakuru County Assembly

At least nine crucial Bills are pending at Nakuru County Assembly which the House is supposed to pass before it is dissolved in June.

Apart from the bills, there are 17 petitions that the ward reps have not resolved as the August 9 election mood grips the 78-member House.

Deputy Speaker Samuel Tonui, who is also Nessuit Member of County Assembly (MCA), said the ward representatives are supposed to expedite the pending business before the House goes for recess on April 22.

Some of the pending Bills include the Nakuru County Land Management Bill which is supposed to be addressed by the committee of Lands, Housing and Physical Planning.

Health Services Committee

The Nakuru County Assembly Members' Offices Bill is pending at the assembly Welfare committee while the controversial Nakuru County Maternal Newborn and Child Health Bill and the Nakuru Community Health Bill have been gathering dust at the Health Services Committee.

Landowners will have to wait a little longer as the Nakuru County Valuation and Rating Bill is also a cropper as it is still being held by the committee of Lands, Housing and Physical Planning.

Nakuru residents living in the devolved unit houses, their fate will remain undecided as the Nakuru County Housing Estate and Tenancy and Management Bill has not been discussed by the committee of Lands, Housing and Physical Planning.

The nagging problems of animal diseases in the county will linger on for a long time as the Nakuru County Animals Disease Control Bill has not been tackled by the Agriculture committee.

The Nakuru County Public Service Bill is proving to be a delicate issue to handle by the Labour committee while the Nakuru County Food and Urban Agriculture Bill is yet to be addressed by the Agriculture committee.

Mr Simon Sangale ole Nasieku has petitioned the assembly to intervene on the fraudulent declaration of vacant positions of 10 sub-county administrators contrary to the Public Finance Management Act and county Budget.

Ms Grace Wanjiku and others have petitioned the assembly on disbursement of Nakuru County Persons with Disabilities Funds which is supposed to be addressed by the Labour, Youth and Social Welfare Committee.

Itare Dam

Nakuru Stakeholders Forum is seeking intervention by the assembly to ensure workers who were engaged at the suspended Itare Dam are paid their dues.

Athinal Village squatters have filed a petition seeking the assembly to intervene following their eviction, while ACK St Stephen Church has petitioned the assembly over illegal acquisition of church land in Waseges ward in Subukia.

Mr Simon Mwangi, a resident, may wait longer before his petition on an access road at Delamere Farm is resolved while a petition by residents of Kongasis Trading Centre in Mbaruk Ward concerning the illegal acquisition of public land and double allocations is also pending.

Mr Joseph Ngugi is seeking a review of the revenue allocation of Lare Ward to match the population and geographical size of the ward and another resident Mr John Muthoni is seeking the assembly’s intervention on pre-paid water disconnection by Nakuru Water and Sanitation Company in Menengai West ward.

A petition by Mr Mirare Maruti concerning pollution by bakeries within residential areas in Hells Gate Ward is also pending.