Nakuru MCAs yet to pass budget month into financial year

Nakuru Finance Executive Peter Ketyenya

Nakuru Finance Executive Peter Ketyenya who has said the county budget will be tabled at the county assembly this week. This comes a month after the end of the 2020/2021 financial year.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

A standoff is looming between the Nakuru County Assembly and the executive over delays in the budget-making process.

