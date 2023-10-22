One dead, three injured in Nakuru-Eldoret highway accident

One person died in a road accident that occurred at Twin Bridge area, along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on Saturday night.

Confirming the accident, Kuresoi North Sub County Police Commander Juddah Gathenge told the Nation that the accident that happened 9pm involved a trailer and a lorry that were moving in opposite directions.

"The truck was moving towards Nakuru from Eldoret, when it collided with an oncoming lorry that was headed to Eldoret. During the crash, one person succumbed to injuries while being rushed to Molo sub-county hospital. Three others sustained serious injuries," said Gathenge.

Speaking to the Nation.Africa on phone the police boss said the deceased was one of the drivers while the survivors included two passengers and the driver of the other vehicle.

The injured were taken to Molo Sub County hospital for treatment.

The body of deceased was moved to Molo sub county hospital mortuary while the vehicles were towed to Mau Summit Police Station.

He said police have launched investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, Mr Gathenge called on motorists to be cautious especially while driving at night.