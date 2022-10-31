NTV editor lands top job in Nakuru county govt

Nation Media Group journalist Salim Swaleh has landed a top post in the Nakuru County government.

The NTV Swahili managing editor and anchor was named ICT, e-Government and Public Communication chief officer.

Mr Swaleh was among 21 people whose names were forwarded to the county assembly for vetting.

The news anchor, who initially worked for Citizen TV, joined NTV in 2018.

Mr Swaleh was born and bred in Nakuru's Bondeni informal settlement.

Other journalists who have landed jobs in Governor Susan Kihika's administration include Mr Martin Gichinga (director of communication), Mr Kigotho Mwangi (deputy director of communication) and Nation Media Group's Nakuru-based photographer Titus Cheboite Kigen (photographer).

Nakuru County Assembly Clerk Joseph Mutua Malinda and former Nakuru Level Five Hospital superintendent John Murima's names were also submitted to the House as Finance and Revenue Administration and Medical Services chief officers, respectively.

Mr Malinda was assembly clerk during the regimes of governors Kinuthia Mbugua and Lee Kinyanjui.

"Twenty-one names found suitable [for advertised positions] have been forwarded to the county assembly for vetting and approval," reads a communique from Governor Kihika.

This comes as Governor Kihika seeks to assemble her administration, two months after she took the oath of office.

However, last week the county boss faced a setback after the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nakuru stopped the vetting of 10 County Executive Committee (CEC) member-nominees she had presented to the assembly.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa directed that the nominations be halted pending the hearing and determination of a petition challenging the process.

The orders followed a petition filed by Dr Magare Gikenyi, a Nakuru-based medical doctor challenging the nominations on the grounds that they did not reflect the ethnic and cultural diversity of the county.

Mr Gikenyi argues that the nominations violated the County Government Act Number 17 of 2012.

As Governor Kihika crafts her administration, she is expected to introduce major changes in the coming days.

The Nation learnt that loyalty will be among the key factors in the appointment of new cabinet members and other officials.

Those who were close to Ms Kihika and supported her campaign have a higher chance of being appointed.

Governor Kihika has indicated that she would like to pursue the development plans initiated by her predecessor, Mr Kinyanjui, and address weaknesses to improve services.

The County Government Act enables a governor to appoint at most 10 CEC members to be in charge of policy administration.