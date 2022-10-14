Governor Kihika unveils her 10 cabinet nominees, appoints three women

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has unveiled 10 nominees to her cabinet which includes three women as she moves forward to constitute her government.

Ms Kihika has tapped Laikipia University Lecturer Josephine Atieno Achieng from Nakuru West.

Ms Achieng who forms part of the minority group in the county has been nominated to the position of Sports, Gender, Culture and Social Services.

Ms Achieng was born and bred in the sprawling slums of Kaptembwa in Nakuru Town West.

The other two women on the list are Ms Zipporah Wambui from Molo who has been nominated for the position of Education, Youth and Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Ms Roselyn Wanjiru Mungai from Bahati (Public Service Management).

In what is seen as part of the inclusivity Ms Kihika has spread the position in 10 sub-counties of Rongai, Gilgil, Nakuru Town East, Naivasha, Kuresoi North, Bahati, Nakuru Town West, Molo, Njoro and Subukia.

Kuresoi South is represented in the cabinet by Deputy Governor David Kones who hail from the agriculture-rich region.

Ms Kihika has rewarded her loyalists who stood with her during the rigorous campaign that saw her defeat former Governor Lee Kinyanjui to become the first woman Governor in Nakuru.

The loyalists who have been rewarded include a former MCA during Ms Kihika's tenure when she was the Speaker of the County Assembly, Mr Stephen Muiruri Kuriafrom Nakuru East who has been nominated for the position of Trade, Culture and Tourism.

Former Naivasha MP John Kihagi who lost to Jayne Kihara in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries in a controversial election which saw him win but later the win was overturned by the UDA national office, has been nominated to the position of Lands, Physical Planning, Housing and Urban Development.

Dr Samuel Mwangi Mwaura, a close confidant of Ms Kihika and former chief officer of Health has been elevated to the same docket while Dr Nelson Tanui Mara from Rongai has been nominated for the position of Water and Environment.

Mr Leonard Kipkoech Bor from Kuresoi North has been nominated for the position of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Co-operatives while Stephen Iribe Njogu from Njoro has been nominated for the key position of Finance and Economic Planning.

Mr Michael Kamau Karanja from Subukia has been nominated for the position of Infrastructure.

While releasing the names, Ms Kihika said that at least 478 residents of Nakuru applied for the 10 positions.

"This is the team I have nominated to help me fulfil my promise to the people of Nakuru," said Ms Kihika.