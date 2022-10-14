Governor Hillary Barchok names Bomet cabinet nominees

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok has retained three County Executive Committee (CEC) members in his new administration lineup.

Four of the nominees are women, with one having been retained from the outgoing cabinet.

"The governor has today forwarded the list of the nominees to the County Assembly for vetting," Bomet County Director of Communications Ezra Kirui said in a statement.

Mr Andrew Kimutai Sigei, the County Executive for Economic Planning, Finance and Information Communication Technology has been retained in the same position.

Ms Juliah Jepchirchir Chepkuto has been retained in the position of Trade, Energy, Tourism, Investment and Industry.

Dr Benard Cheruiyot Tonui is still in the Water, Sanitation, Environment,Natural Resources and Climate Change docket.

Two executives whose fate is not known is - Dr Joseph Sitonik of Medical Services and Public Health and Mr Joseph Terer who was acting in the Roads and Public Works docket. Their names were missing from the list.

Lands and Urban Planning department which Deputy Governor Shadrack Rotich was acting CEC was also not filled according to the dispatch.

Dr Joseph Kipngetich Kirui, a Moi University lecturer, has been nominated for the Administration, Public Service and Special Programs position.

The nominee for Education, Youths, Sports and Vocational Training Ms Ngeno Chepkorir Agnes is a secondary school teacher who unsuccessfully sought the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket for Bomet Central parliamentary seat.