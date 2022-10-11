Kihika pledges "world class" Nakuru City Marathon

The second, Sh10million Nakuru City Half Marathon was launched with pomp and colour Tuesday with newly-elected Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika promising to make it bigger and better than last year’s first edition.

This year’s run, which will be held on November 27, is unique as it will be held a day before the cosmopolitan city celebrates the first anniversary since it was elevated to city status.

The marathon is also aimed at showcasing Nakuru’s rich tourism attraction cites like the Menengai Crater, Lake Nakuru nd Hyrax Hills, among others, and it will be a big boom to hotel owners as nearly 3,000 participants are expected, up from 2,000 last year.

The main event will be the 21-kilometre race that will start at Midlands Hotel and will take runners to Milimani Estate, Showground where they will enjoy the scenic Lake Nakuru view as they descend from Nakuru Golf Club and head to West Road via Pivot Hotel and Kariba Street before passing through Oginga Odinga Road to terminate at the Rift Valley Sports Club.

The 10km race will start at the same venue and will take the runners through Kimalel Street, Afraha Stadium, Section 58 and back to the city centre, ending at the Rift Valley Sports Club.

Biggest agenda

The five-kilometre race will also start at the same venue and will pass through Oginga Odinga, Mburu Gichua Road and Afraha Stadium, ending at the iconic club.

Kihika could not hide her joy as the county is hosting its first ever sporting activity under her leadership.

“Sports is one of my biggest agenda in my administration and this being my first engagement with sports I want to make my firm commitment that my government is fully behind the marathon and want to make it bigger and better,” said Kihika.

“My administration is keen to turn Nakuru City marathon into a top class marathon like Berlin, London, Boston among many others.”