Journalist Dennis Onsarigo appointed Raila Odinga Campaign Secretariat press secretary

ODM leader Raila Odinga has appointed journalist Dennis Onsarigo press secretary of his 2022 presidential campaign secretariat.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Odinga said Mr Onsarigo will coordinate all media relations needs of the secretariat including media engagement and management as well as media liaison between the secretariat and coalition partners.

"...he will work closely with mainstream media in dissemination of news and information," Mr Odinga said.

The ODM leader described Mr Onsarigo as a "professional, bringing journalism and media consulting experience spanning fourteen years to the table."

"He has worked with two leading media houses, Nation Media Group and the Standard Media Group as the Investigations editor, reporter and manager," he said.

Mr Onsarigo, he said, is a holder of a Bachelor of Arts - Communications and Political Science, holder of a Diploma in Broadcast Journalism and currently pursuing a Master of Arts in governance, peace and security.

"Until his appointment, Mr Onsarigo worked as Director of Communications at the County Government of Taita Taveta where he was the link between the County and National governments and the Council of Governors," Mr Odinga said.

In his acceptance of the new role, Mr Onsarigo thanked the ODM leader for his appointment as he set to hit the ground running.