Journalist Dennis Onsarigo appointed Raila Odinga Campaign Secretariat press secretary

 ODM leader Raila Odinga speaking during Mt Kenya Luncheon at Safaripark Hotel in Nairobi on December 8,2021. He has appointed journalist Dennis Onsarigo press secretary of his 2022 presidential campaign secretariat.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

ODM leader Raila Odinga has appointed journalist Dennis Onsarigo press secretary of his 2022 presidential campaign secretariat.

