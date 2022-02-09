Ababu to head Ruto’s international relations campaign docket

Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba is the latest addition to Deputy President William Samoei Ruto’s presidential campaign stable as the August 9 General Election draws near.

Mr Namwamba will head DP Ruto’s international relations docket at the presidential campaign secretariat.

Speaking when he unveiled Mr Namwamba Wednesday, DP Ruto described him as a person who is capable of enhancing his feel at the international community level owing to their close working relationship spanning over 10 years.

The Deputy President, who will be seeking to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, noted that the qualities of leadership, experience, focus and empathy that Mr Namwamba embodies are what he needs in his campaign team.

“With his considerable diplomatic talent, deep knowledge of the continent, strong network on the global stage and unwavering determination, I am confident in his role to lead the international relations function within my presidential campaign,” said DP Ruto.

His appointment comes barely a month after the appointment of former Citizen TV news anchor Hussein Mohammed to head the directorate of communications at the secretariat.

It will be interesting to see how Mr Namwamba will popularise DP Ruto’s standing at the international level considering that he has not resigned as a CAS.

The former Budalang’i MP already has his in-tray full.

Add value to Ruto’s team

He is expected to add value to Dr Ruto’s presidential secretariat in terms of his experience as a leader, politician, diplomat and public servant.

Mr Namwamba’s move to work closely with DP Ruto in the coming General Election will not surprise many.

Late last year, he announced his allegiance to the DP and his determination to campaign for him and ensure that he becomes the country’s fifth president.

DP Ruto has coined his campaign messaging around the ‘Hustler Nation, narrative that he leads in advocating for a bottom-up economic model, which he says will liberate majority of poor Kenyans who survive from hand to mouth.

On Wednesday, the ‘Hustler Nation’ team that witnessed the unveiling, expressed confidence in Mr Namwamba, describing him a public interest attorney. Mr Namwamba prides himself as an active advocate of international human rights and fair trade practices.

“Ababu’s reign is remembered for enactment of the long-desired Sports Act, actualising the National Youth Council, strengthening of the National Youth Service (NYS) and streamlining the National Youth Enterprise Fund. William Ruto is humbled and fortunate in continuing to attract an able and distinguished group of citizens to deliver the William Ruto presidency in 2022,” read the press statement.

Before his appointment as CAS in 2018, Mr Namwamba had tried but lost the contest to defend his seat in the August 8, 2017 General Election.

He previously served as the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in the Grand Coalition government of retired President Mwai Kibaki and former prime minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga.