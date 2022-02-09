Ababu to head Ruto’s international relations campaign docket

Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba

Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba. He has been appointed to head DP William Ruto's international relations campaign docket.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Chelangat

Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba is the latest addition to Deputy President William Samoei Ruto’s presidential campaign stable as the August 9 General Election draws near.

