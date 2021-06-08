Nakuru surgeon sues Uhuru over judges’ appointments

Dr Benjamin Magare Gikenyi

Dr Benjamin Magare Gikenyi, a consultant Surgeon at Nakuru Level Five Hospital who has filed a case in the High Court challenging the decision by President Kenyatta to leave out six judges nominated by JSC, in the recent appointments.

Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

A Nakuru doctor has sued to push for the appointment of six judges left out of a list of jurists recommended by the Judicial Service Commission to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. How detectives rescued baby Liam from kidnapper

  2. Stalled cargo train catches fire in Murang’a

  3. Months after Chandaria heist, armed thugs strike Muthaiga again

  4. Muslims awaiting word from Supkem on hajj

  5. Five killed in Transmara road crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.