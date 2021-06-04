Serve Kenyans with integrity, Uhuru Kenyatta tells judges

Judges

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Chief Justice Martha Koome (second right) with Judges of the Court of Appeal at State House, Nairobi after they were sworn in on June 4, 2021. On the right is Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi.
      

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Joel Odidi  &  PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged the 34 newly appointed judges to serve Kenyans with integrity and commitment.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uhuru challenges new judges

  2. Nigeria bans Twitter 'indefinitely'

  3. Covid-19: Kenya records 284 new cases,17 deaths

  4. PRIME Revealed: How Shantel Nzembi died

  5. Flooding affects 400,000 people in Somalia: UN

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.