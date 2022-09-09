Nakuru police recover pistol lost during crackdown on illicit brews

A Ceska pistol that was on Tuesday stolen from a police officer during a crackdown on illicit brews at Tayari area in Molo, Nakuru County, has been recovered.

The firearm was lost when a group of people attacked police officers who were conducting a crackdown on illicit brews.

Molo Sub County Police Commander Mwenda Mutamia confirmed the recovery of the firearm, saying two suspects have been arrested.

"The firearm has been recovered, we also arrested two suspects in connection with the theft of the firearm and they are in police custody. They will be arraigned in court on Monday," said Mutamia.

He said the firearm was recovered on Thursday night during an operation conducted by a multi-agency team of security officers.

The operation to recover the firearm was launched and presided over by Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo two days ago.

Mr Mwanzo called on members of the public to liaise with police officers to recover the firearm.

"The person who has escaped with the firearm is a very dangerous person to police and also to residents. We call on residents to share information with the police to arrest the suspects," said Mwanzo on Tuesday.

The police boss confirmed that the officers were attacked during an operation to arrest chang'aa and bhang peddlers.

He confirmed that the sale of illicit brews is on the increase in Molo and Elburgon areas.