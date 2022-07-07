Police recover firearm hidden inside a bush

Police on Thursday recovered a firearm that was hidden inside a bush in Membley, Ruiru sub-county in Kiambu County.

A police report reveals that the firearm was found inside a residential home belonging to Mr John Macharia Gathaiya within BTL area in Ruiru Sub county.

“He reported that on Thursday while clearing bushes within his farm, he discovered a rifle hidden in the bush,” the report filed at Membley Police Station read in part.

Police officers from Ruiru visited Mr Gathaiya's home located three kilometers from the station where they recovered an AK47 rifle serial number KE KP 55266385 and a magazine that was loaded with 21 rounds of ammunition.

Crime scene investigators from Thika sub-county processed and documented the scene before handing the riffle to Ruiru Police Station for further forensic investigations.

Three assailants

Meanwhile, a pistol that was stolen from Kamagambo Deputy OCS in May when he was attacked by three assailants as he headed home, was also recovered on Wednesday.

The pistol was recovered in Awendo, Migori sub-county.

Mr Mathias Pombo- the Awendo sub-county police boss said that the suspect who was found in possession of the firearm is in custody, assisting in the investigations.

The suspect was arrested while inside his house in Awendo town.