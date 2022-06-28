Police recover firearm three years after it was stolen

Police have recovered a firearm that was stolen from an officer in 2019.

The firearm was found after three suspected robbers who were accused of stealing Sh1.2 million from an M-Pesa shop attendant in Marurui, Kasarani were killed by an angry mob.

A police report filed at Riruta police station reveals that the firearm was stolen from James Obiri who was attached to the station then.

“It has been confirmed the firearm of serial number KP 44330654 a Jericho with one magazine loaded with nine rounds of ammunition belongs to this command,” the report read in part.

Obiri was transferred to Shauri Moyo police station in Nairobi following the incident.

Mr Obiri was attacked by unknown assailants in Parklands while he was intoxicated before the firearm was taken away from him.

He was later found lying on the road by members of the public who took him to Parklands police station where he reported the attack.

The incident took place on June 20, 2019.

On Sunday night, the three suspected robbers were cornered by a mob after they stole money and scratch cards from Mr Joseph Kariuki Ngángá as he was closing his shop.

“He was attacked by three armed men who at gunpoint threatened him and even robbed him of Sh900,000, a laptop made Dell worth Sh25,000 and scratch cards worth sh300,000,”the report read in part.

The trio then took off towards a petrol station within Marurui where they boarded a motorcycle whose registration number was not captured.

They sped off towards Kiambu County through the Northern Bypass.

The victim chased down the robbers in his car as he hooted and called members of the public to help him.

Members of the public then managed to get hold of the three and flogged them.

Surprisingly, none of the stolen items were recovered from the suspects.