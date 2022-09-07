Suspects arrested after officer loses pistol in Molo illicit brew raid

Police in Molo have arrested the wife of the main suspect in the attack on police officers that led to the disappearance of a pistol.

At least five other people were arrested in a crackdown on illicit brews.

The officers were waylaid by a group of people as they tried to arrest illegal brewers in Green Garden estate, Tayari village, Molo, on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, more officers were sent to the area to help to try to recover the lost Ceska pistol that was snatched from one of the officers the previous night.

Police officers patrol the Green Garden Estate in Molo, Nakuru County on September 07, 2022 Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo said the crackdown would continue until the lost firearm was recovered and all illicit alcohol seized.

"It was around 7pm when the officers were patrolling the village to arrest one of the chang'aa brewers in the area. During the exercise, it was very unfortunate that one of our officers lost his Cesca pistol to the attackers, who are suspected to be those selling chang'aa and bhang in the area," Mr Mwanzo said.

The police boss noted that the missing gun posed a danger to everyone, including the police officers and residents as it could be used in criminal activities.

Mr Mwanzo called on the public with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to disclose it and work with the police.

Braving rainfall, Mr Mwanzo traversed the area with other officers, vowing to recover the pistol.

Police officers patrol at the Green Garden Estate in Molo, Nakuru County on September 07, 2022 after officers were attacked and a pistol stolen Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Security officers, including those from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, were deployed to the area.

Mr Mwanzo confirmed that Molo and Elburgon are being watched over the sale of illicit brew and bhang.