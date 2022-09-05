Deputy OCS ‘kills’ girlfriend, turns gun on himself

Residents of Sarambei location in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County, were shocked after a senior police officer killed his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life.

Mr Joseph Laurien Akorot, the deputy commander at the Mau Summit Police Station, is said to have shot and killed his girlfriend, Ms Janet Chebet, 30, before turning the gun on himself.

The incident occurred at around 7am on Monday.

A police briefing showed that the officer had escorted his girlfriend to her house and after bidding her goodbye to return to his house he turned back and shot the woman in her back.

He then shot himself in the head with the same Ceska pistol.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the two lying on the side of a road in pools of blood.

“Both victims were rushed to Molo Sub-County Hospital but the girlfriend was pronounced dead on arrival and the officer was rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital … in critical condition,” said area police boss James Ademba.

The firearm, which had nine rounds of ammunition, was found on the ground on the left side of the officer.

Police were yet to establish the motive of the attempted murder-suicide and investigations were underway.

The deceased has left behind a child aged four years.