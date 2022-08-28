Glowing tributes as senior assistant IG Charlton Murithi laid to rest in Meru

Glowing tributes marked the burial of senior assistant Inspector General of Police Charlton Murithi as he was laid to rest at his Gatakene village home, Meru County Saturday.

Mr Murithi succumbed to pancreatic cancer 10 days ago while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

President Uhuru Kenyatta described the fallen director of the Kenya national focal point on illicit small arms and light weapons as a dedicated civil servant true to the call of “Utumishi kwa Wote”.

In a condolence message read by Energy PS Gordon Kihalangwa, the Head of State said the deceased was a reliable officer who shone in every assignment.

He mentioned his role at the Internal Affairs Unit and the small arms directorate as sterling.

“The cruel hand of death robbed Kenya of a fine police officer who laid strong systems in places he worked… He remained to the call of the police service of utumishi kwa wote,” read part of the message.

Major Kihalangwa said he closely interacted with Mr Murithi and was struck by his sharp dressing and impeccable command of the English language.

Secretary for Internal Security Wilson Njega hailed Mr Murithi as a great Kenyan patriot who served selflessly in his various roles.

“Charlton had a high work ethic and was always smartly dressed. He was a stickler to deadlines and perfection and was always seeking to make the world a better place than he found it. He played a great role in police reforms. Has left an indelible mark in those he worked and interacted with,” said Mr Njega.

DCI George Kinoti described Mr Murithi as his mentor, saying he helped boost the morale of many officers even at the time he was ailing.

Also Read: Police begin fresh probe into killer crash

“Even during his last days when he was going to South Africa he looked strong. He was prepared to meet his Maker. He used to send us verses of the Bible even while he was ailing. I urge Kenyans to pray and love one another especially during this time,” he said.

Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi eulogized the deceased as a development conscious individual, who attended fundraisers and other community activities.

The senator had the mourners reeling with laughter when he described an instance where he visited Mr Murithi’s residence at the GSU headquarters and mixed the wrong spices while making a meal.

“When I was younger, I used to look up to Charlton the way he used to wear clothes and was charismatic. He was always immaculately dressed and we would visit him at GSU headquarters. He would leave us to cook whatever we wanted. Through him I tasted many food spices, some that burnt my tongue,” he recounted.

From right: DCI George Kinoti, Secretary for Internal Security Wilson Njega and Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua and other mourners follow the proceedings of the funeral service for senior assistant Inspector General of Police Charlton Murithi on August 27, 2022 at his Gatakene PCEA church, Meru County. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

However, despite the numerous messages read, DIG Edward Mbugua who had the IG’s message of condolences did not read it, saying there was not enough time.

“We have agreed because of time we will not read the message of condolence from IG because we have many condolences. He is undergoing some medical tests at a hospital in Nairobi. We arrived late because of the weather and the helicopter could not pass through the Mt Kenya route and had to go back to Machakos,” explained Mr Mbugua.

Former police commissioner Mathew Iteere said, “we had mischief with Murithi but above all we were disciplined”.

His mother Abishag Murugi said the death had dealt the family a heavy blow.

His wife Hellen Kamami Mbogori recounted how they said they met during a pre-wedding party at Nkubu town in 1995, where the then youthful cop was an emcee.

"It was love at first sight. His command of the Queen's language endered me to him, perhaps he saw how perplexed I was at the emceeing prowess that he strived to talk to me by all means... He was meticulously dressed, a jacket hugging his waist. By the end of the function, he ensured he had my PO Box contact right in his wallet," she told the mourners.

Their love blossomed and the couple was later wedded in a church ceremony in 1998.

She said that despite being in possession of crucial government secrets, her husband was a great entertainer and freely interacted with the people.

“He was a social butterfly… He loved seeing people visit our home, which gave him a lot of joy,” she eulogized him.

Mr Murithi was enlisted as a police constable in 1985 and quickly rose through the ranks.

In 2002, he was appointed an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and was appointed the acting commanding officer of GSU training school in 2002.

In 2003, he was moved to the Kenya police force headquarters (Vigilance House) as the deputy director of personnel before ascending to the post of the director of personnel.

He was later moved to North Eastern as the provincial police officer (PPO).

Mr Murithi soon became the commandant traffic department where he served between 2014-2015 and later transferred to the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) as the director.

It is while there that he was promoted to his current rank of a senior assistant Inspector General of Police.