Firearm stolen from KDF officer abandoned at supermarket

Police have recovered a Ceska pistol stolen from a Kenya Defence Forces senior officer last week.

Naivasha sub-county Police Commander Samuel Waweru confirmed that the private firearm had been found.

He said the suspect abandoned the pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition at a baggage storage point at a supermarket different from the one where the pistol was stolen.

“The suspect kept the loaded firearm at the luggage storage point but the hawkeyed storekeeper later alerted the management,” said Mr Waweru.

He told the Nation that police were following crucial leads that might help them arrest the suspect and recover a laptop and other personal items stolen by the lone thug.

Mr Waweru said they suspected the thug was not interested in the firearm but wanted to steal only the laptop and other accessories.

During the Thursday robbery outside a leading supermarket in the Naivasha central business district, a lone thug is captured on a CCTV camera breaking into a car.

He jerks open the front door, pulls out a black leather bag and melts into the darkness.