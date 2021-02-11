Nakuru MCA queries plan to hold BBI public meetings at assembly

Outspoken Nakuru MCA Peter Mbae has faulted the Nakuru County Assembly for suggesting that the public hearings for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) should be held at the assembly chambers.

Dr Mbae, who represents Kabazi Ward in Subukia Sub-County, suggested that the BBI public participation meetings should be held at the grassroots and not at the county assembly.

"I disagree with the ongoing process where BBI public participation meetings will be held at the assembly chambers. The meetings should be held at the grassroots and not county assembly," said the defiant MCA.

On Tuesday, when the BBI Amendment Bill was tabled at the assembly, some of the MCAs, including Gilgil Ward MCA Jane Ngugi, pushed for the public participation to be held at the ward level.

However, Speaker Joel Maina Kairu and Kaptembwo Ward MCA Peter Kajwang objected, saying the process might not meet the set timelines if public participation is held in all the 55 wards.

Shouting match

During the heated debate, which at one stage degenerated into a shouting match, MCAs trained their guns on Dr Mbae for expressing his views on the controversial document.

However, Dr Mbae stood his ground and said he will not be intimidated by the ward reps for speaking his mind.

The first-time MCA raised issues on how voters on the ground should be involved but he was a lone ranger in the 78-member House.

On Wednesday, the assembly published a notification inviting memorandums from stakeholders to be received by February 17 and a public hearing on February 18 at the county assembly chambers.

Dr Mbae said public participation meetings should be held at ward level or at least sub-county level where people should be given copies, taken through the document, and their questions answered by the BBI promoters.

"Inviting the whole county of 945,000 registered voters to a hall of about 200 people during Covid-19 times is impractical and could be seen as a way of locking out the majority of Nakuru citizens."

"I have asked the assembly to reconsider the decision and designate a day where all the 11 sub-counties can hold public participation meetings," he explained.

Hear people’s views

He said that as a representative of the people of Kabazi Ward, he will be present to hear the views and way forward from the participants.

He said he is not against the BBI.

"Nobody has established a ‘No’ movement against BBI so far, but we must not use shortcuts. Ordinary citizens in the villages must be involved in this process now, not later. Copies must be sent to the ground now, not later. Questions must be answered now, not later," he insisted.





