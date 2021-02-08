Nakuru assembly divided over BBI as sittings resume

The sharply divided Nakuru County Assembly resumes sitting on Tuesday next week, with focus on debate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

Already, some of the vocal ward reps, led by Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae, have indicated that they will vote to reject the Bill in the Jubilee-dominated assembly, which is split between supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta or his Deputy William Ruto.

A number of the Jubilee MCAs have in the past joined hands with President Kenyatta’s critics in the region, including Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, to visit DP Ruto's homes in Sugoi and Karen.

"I won't vote for BBI if my people don't know what it is and no copies on the ground. I'm ready to lose the car grant if that is what it takes. They had decided we are not worth it anyway and I have been paying for my car," said Dr Mbae.

At the same time, Dr Mbae said that it is important to separate the car grants, BBI and 2022 elections.

‘No coercion or conditions’

"If we deserve the grants like MPs who got Sh7 million, let us get them without coercion or conditions. If we don't deserve it, let us save the taxpayers money," added Dr Mbae.

However, the assembly’s Majority Leader Moses Ndung'u Kamau said all is set for the tabling of the constitutional amendment Bill on Tuesday, adding that he is confident the assembly will approve it.

Mr Kamau said the House Business Committee will first meet and allocate time for the BBI Bill before it is sent to the Legal and Justice Committee and also the Legislative Committee.

"If all goes well, we shall advertise for public participation on Wednesday for the public to air their views for seven days and then we shall have a leaders’ meeting before the Bill is brought again to the House for debate. By February 24, we shall have completed the legal process," said Mr Kamau, who is also the Elementaita MCA.

Opposed to the Bill

However, he admitted that some MCAs, some from Jubilee, are opposed to the Bill.

He said the assembly will invite experts to interpret the Bill to the 78 MCAs and have enough copies of the Bill to be distributed to residents in the 55 wards.

"We want MCAs who will support or oppose the Bill to debate from a point of knowledge and not be swayed by the current euphoria on the BBI document," said Mr Kamau.





