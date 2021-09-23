Nakuru doctor James Gakara's post-mortem delayed

Nakuru doctor James Gakara's family and friends at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital on September 22, 2021. 

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

The post-mortem on the body of Nakuru doctor James Gakara, alleged to have killed his two children before attempting suicide, did not take place as scheduled on Thursday morning.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.