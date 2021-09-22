Mother of murdered children shares her pain on social media 

Karuana Gakara and Dylan Gakara

Karuana Gakara, aged three, and Dylan Gakara, five, who are suspected to have been killed by their father, Dr James Gakara.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Mercy Koskey

What you need to know:

  • Dr James Gakara — a gynaecologist in Nakuru — is fighting for his life at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital under the watch of police officers. 
  • The bodies of the children and their unconscious father were on Saturday night found inside their apartment in Milimani, Nakuru.

“My heart is shattered; I failed to protect you my loves. The person you trusted the most betrayed you my darlings, I promise to fight for justice for you; Go well my sweethearts.” 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.