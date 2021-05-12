She survived cancer only to be killed by Covid-19 in India

Roseline Wangui

Roseline Wangui who died of Covid-19 in India after undergoing successful surgery for cancer.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

She flew to India in search of treatment for her cancer, underwent a successful surgery and was ready to come home after five months, then Covid-19 struck and took the life she had travelled all the way to save.

