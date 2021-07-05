Naivasha was a town of many colours during Safari Rally

French driver Sebastien Ogier (centre) and French co-driver Julien Ingrassia (left) stand with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) during the flag off ceremony ahead of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 24, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • Hosting a global event - the recently concluded World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally - highlighted the positive side of the town, also famed for its links to the making of a nation called Kenya.

Naivasha is a town of many colours, oscillating between the good, the bad and the ugly.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. How Nyanza residents are dodging Covid-19 burial guidelines

  2. Kerio Valley attacks: Fear grows as bandits target peace ambassadors

  3. Main suspect in Quiver Lounge shooting surrenders

  4. PRIME Lake Victoria fishermen’s long wait for 470km Ring Road

  5. Joy as work on Sh600m Njoro-Molo road starts

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.