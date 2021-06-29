How local drivers showed resilient Kenyan spirit in Safari Rally

While focus in the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally was on globally acclaimed drivers, local competitors proved their worth.

The gallant Kenyans joined the ranks of celebrated world class drivers at the end of the rally. Despite driving cars that were outpaced in power by the WRC category 1 and category 11, Kenyan heroes displayed remarkable talent in the rally in which half of the (12) WRC Priority 1 drivers were vanquished.

Kenyan drivers Onkar Rai, Karan Patel and Carl “Flash” Tundo, classified in “Grade 3”, finished the rally in 10 positions.

The drivers who finished in positions seven to nine in that order, rekindled memories of past conquests.

It took us back to the time when Kenyan drivers battled and won glory and were included in leading manufacturers’ teams’ line-up such as; Joginder Singh, Bert Shankland, Shekhar Mehta, Vic Preston Senior, Vic Preston Jnr, Peter Shiyukah, Mike Kirkland, Johnny Hellier, Rob Collinge, Jayant Shah, Ashok Patel, Ian Duncan, Basil Criticos, Greg Criticos, Patrick Njiru and Phineas Kimathi.

Frenchman Sebastian Ogier snatched victory in the Safari Rally on Sunday afternoon, bringing a thrilling end to a World Rally Championship spectacle last held as a world circuit event in 2002.

The good performance of young Kenyan drivers aged between 19-30 in their first attempt was a big boost to world governing body FIA and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s push to nurture budding talents.

Karan Patel, 30, (Ford Fiesta, WRC3) who was eighth overall, Jeremy Wahome, 22, (Ford Fiesta ST Rally 3) was 16th, Hamza Anwar, 22, (Ford Fiesta ST Rally 3) finished in position 25 and Rio Smith, 19 (Ford Fiesta) followed in the 26th position.

Wahome is one of the three drivers who received a Ford Fiesta R5 rally car from the FIA Rally Star Programme.Wahome, who was navigated by Victor Okundi, started kart racing at the Rift Valley Motor Sport Club when he was eight-years-old.

Before becoming a rally driver, wahome competed in the British Formula 3 Karting Championship in 2016 and 2017 where he finished in position 21 and 14, respectively.

His teammate Anwar, navigated by Riyaz Ismail, continued with his good form in the sport. The Chana brothers, Jasmeet and Ravi brought their Mitsubishi Lancer to the fourth overall place in the National Class. They also won the Group N Class.

“Firstly, we thank the media very much for everything. We also thankour sponsors and our service team. It was a brilliant effort,’’ said Jasmeet

While awarding the winners President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that the Safari would remain in the WRC circuit until 2026 after reaching an agreement with International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the WRC Promoter. FIA President Jean Todt was by President Kenyatta’s side in many functions throughout the rally week.

“The world has once again witnessed the unique grandeur of motorsport in Kenya, fan enthusiasm of our nation, and sporting excellence of the various teams throughout this great Safari Rally,’’ said President Kenyatta.

WRC Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi said: “I laud the local and international media for the exemplary profiling of the Safari Rally. Well done to the entire media team.”

In relation to motorsport governed by FIA,Group R refers to a set of regulations for production-derived vehicles for rally competition. The Group R regulations were created in 2008 as a gradual replacement for Group A and Group N rally cars.

To comply with Group R regulations, a car must be homologated in Group A (or in some cases Group N) and receive one or more VR extensions.

Each VR extension is a set of homologated parts and modifications, designed and sold (as a kit or as a complete car) by the manufacturer. As part of its structure.

The Safari lived up to its reputation as one of the world’s iconic motorsport events.