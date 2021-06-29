Safari Rally brought good tidings Kenya will enjoy for a long time

Sebastien Ogier (left) and his navigator Julien Ingrassia celebrate their win during the award ceremony of the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha on June 27, 2021

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • The winner, Sebastien Ogier, in a Toyota Yaris took home a lion carving and a souvenir  Safari shirt. But the Safari was just another day in the office to justify his  Sh370 million annual salary.
  • Close to half a million people lined up rally routes to watch the cars in action.This was another testament that rallying is one of the top sports  in Kenya.

Kenya’s dream of getting the Safari Rally back to the high-profile FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) happened  with resounding success after a 19-year wait.

