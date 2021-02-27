MP Samuel Arama denies bribery claims ahead of London Ward by-election

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Candidates in the by-election, led by Kanu's Joseph Njuguna alias Kimani wa Kimani and Anthony Nzuki (United Democratic Alliance), raised concerns about voter bribery ahead of the mini poll.

Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament Samuel Arama has defended himself following allegations of voter bribery amid campaigns ahead of the March 4 London Ward by-election.

