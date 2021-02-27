MP Samuel Arama denies bribery claims ahead of London Ward by-election

Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament Samuel Arama has defended himself following allegations of voter bribery amid campaigns ahead of the March 4 London Ward by-election.

An undated video clip that went viral on social media showed the MP dishing out money to a crowd in what is believed to be his London home in Nakuru town.

In an interview with the Nation, the MP said the video was recorded sometime last year, when he was distributing food and money to cushion his constituents against the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I know voter bribery is a crime. I cannot do that. The video clip was captured during one of the functions at which I distributed food to cushion my constituents from the pangs of Covid-19," he said on the phone.

Candidates in the by-election, led by Kanu's Joseph Njuguna alias Kimani wa Kimani and Anthony Nzuki (United Democratic Alliance), raised concerns about voter bribery ahead of the mini poll.

"We want the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to take action against the lawmaker for bribing voters. The video clip was captured at his London home on Saturday as he dished out cash. We cannot allow this to happen," stated Mr Kimani.

Home stretch

The London Ward seat fell vacant following the death of Samuel Mbugua in November 2020.

The campaigns are in the home stretch, with candidates making final efforts to woo voters. Political parties and their candidates have intensified campaigns, holding several public meetings, albeit while ignoring Covid-19 restrictions.

Some have intensified campaigns on online platforms as they seek to outdo each other.

Already, fringe parties in the by-election have rolled-up their sleeves and are threatening to upset the ruling Jubilee Party.

The by-election in London will likely test the political might of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto amid wars between the two luminaries.

Jubilee, which has had Nakuru in its grip since 2013, is facing spirited opposition from the splinter United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which is associated with DP Ruto.

According to observers, the front-runners are Jubilee's Francis Njoroge, Anthony Nzuki of UDA and Benard Kariuki alias Gatuso of the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP), which is linked to Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria.

Kanu's Joseph Njuguna, popularly known as Kimani wa Kimani, is also among the front-runners.

Others in the race are Rebecca Moraa (Third Way Alliance), Felix Kipruto (People's Party of Kenya) and Joseph Kariuki (The Service Party).

Several other politicians are vying as independent candidates.