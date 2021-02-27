ODM pulls out of London, Hell's Gate ward by-elections to back Jubilee

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Saturday pulled out of two Nakuru MCA races and announced support for Jubilee Party’s candidates.

ODM’s Nakuru chair, Mr Peter ole Osono, announced that the party has decided to back Jubilee in the London and Hell’s Gate wards by-elections slated for March 4.

Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is going for Jubilee's jugular in the two wards and the exit of ODM leaves the ring to the two parties.

ODM had Stephen Adoch(ODM) as its candidate while Rebecca Moraa is contesting on a Third Way Alliance ticket.

Other contestants are Felix Kipruto (People's Party of Kenya) and Joseph Kariuki (The Service Party).

The two wards are important for the two parties as they will set the pace for their pursuit of supremacy in the Rift Valley, a year to the 2022 General Election.

The London and Hell’s Gate seats fell vacant following the deaths of Samuel Mbugua and John 'wa Susi' Njuguna, respectively.

Campaign teams

The UDA brigade, led by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, have been camping in Nakuru since last week, campaigning for their candidate Anthony Nzuki.

The Jubilee team, which is backing Francis Njoroge, held meetings in Nakuru on Saturday, to woo the electorate.

The leaders were led by Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama, Nakuru Town East’s David Gikaria, Embakasi East’s Babu Owino and others.

In Naivasha is a two horse race between United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Jonathan Kuria Warothe and Jubilee flag bearer Virginia Wamaitha Gichanga.

Politicians allied to UDA, including Ms Kihika, Mr Ngunjiri, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyoit trooped to Naivasha last Sunday, campaigning for their candidate.