March mini polls a litmus test for unity in Tangatanga

Deputy President William Ruto with MPs allied to him at Parliament Buildings on March 11, 2020.  
 

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

How Deputy President William Ruto handles the internal rivalry within his Tangatanga-affiliated parties ahead of the March 4 and March 23 by-elections will determine whether the parties will coalesce into one major outfit to back his 2022 presidential bid or will do so as independent parties.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Why you must be over 18 to get Covid-19 vaccine

  2. DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

  3. Wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested at US airport

  4. US passes 500,000 Covid deaths

  5. Juja MP dies in Nairobi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.