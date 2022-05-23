MP calls for ban on night sand transport after crash that killed 9

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara has called for the banning of lorries ferrying sand at night following a recent accident that claimed nine lives on the Maai Mahiu-Narok highway.

In the Saturday night accident, a sand lorry collided with a minibus carrying mourners in the Mafuta Taa area around 2am

Mrs Kihara said such an accident could have been avoided if there was a law prohibiting night transportation of sand, saying some of the lorries were driven dangerously.

“Let’s face the fact…it is high time we have regulations that govern the transportation of sand, especially in the Maai Mahiu area,” she said.

She called for closer coordination between the national and county governments to address road accidents occurring on the busy highway, as she called for caution among road users.

This was not the first accident involving sand trucks in the area. In 2015, a loader died after a sand lorry overturned in the Kigecha area on the Maai Mahiu-Narok road. Four others were injured.

The driver had lost control before the vehicle overturned, killing the loader on the spot.

In October 2014, eight loaders died and seven others were injured after a lorry overturned near the same spot, prompting a public outcry.

Mrs Kihara called on the government to regulate sand harvesting, citing these incidents.

Five people injured in the Saturday night accident were undergoing treatment at Naivasha and Nakuru PGH hospitals.