Eight mourners killed in Naivasha road crash

The accident involved a mini bus and a lorry.

By  Macharia Mwangi

Eight people perished on the Narok-Maai Mahiu road after a minibus collided with a lorry on Saturday morning.

Naivasha police commander Samuel Waweru said four others were injured. They were taken to Naivasha Sub-county Hospital.

“The mini bus driver swerved on the right side of the highway colliding head on with a lorry ferrying sand,” the police boss said.

Patrick Wanjohi, whose sister-in-law survived the horrific morning accident, said passangers in the minibus had attended a burial ceremony in Kisii.

Mr Wanjohi said his family was informed about the accident by a Good Samaritan who was among the first people to arrive at the scene.

“The person called us at around 3am informing about the accident and I mobilised my relatives and we rushed to the scene,” said Mr Wanjohi.

Jude Kariuki, a Catholic priest, said six of the vitims were his church members.

“It is a sad day for the church and the entire locality of Kongoni area where the six hailed from…we are mourning,” said the distraught Father.

