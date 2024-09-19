Moi grandson's lawyer: 'Look at my client's appearance, he cannot afford millions for child support'

Former President Daniel Moi’s grandson, Mr Collins Kibet, was on Thursday produced before court to explain why he failed to provide for his children after dodging the court for four months.

Mr Kibet, who was arrested on Wednesday pursuant to an arrest warrant, spent the night at Nakuru central police station before he was presented in court.

Prior to his arrest, he had evaded court for eight months since his ex-wife, Ms Gladys Jeruto, filed a contempt petition against him after he failed to provide maintenance for his children.

But when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibellion, Mr Kibet defended himself by stating he was not aware of the summons.

“My client’s failure to not honour the court orders was never intentional. He has never seen served with the notice to show cause. The lawyer who was representing him disappeared. Thus, the court should not punish him for the mistake of the advocate,” his lawyer Anthony Musili argued Thursday.

In addition, the lawyer claimed that Mr Kibet was currently in bad financial shape which has made it difficult for him to comply with orders to support his children.

He noted that Mr Kibet is required to pay millions in arrears and annual support for the children, yet he himself is struggling to meet his needs.

“What the plaintiff is demanding from my client is millions of shillings. But I want to urge the court to look at my client's appearance to discern if he looks like someone who has millions. He would not have spent the night in the cells if he had the money,” said the lawyer.

However, Ms Jeruto’s lawyer Elizabeth Wangari reminded the court of the documents before it which proved that Mr Kibet had been served through his advocate.

“It was expected that the defendant would have appraised the court on what he had done in compliance with the orders. He was supposed to cater for education, medical cover and share in entertainment costs. There is, however, no material to show any form of compliance from him,” stated Ms Wangari.