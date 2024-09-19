Two injured after light aircraft crash-lands in Nairobi National Park

Two people on Thursday morning survived after a light aircraft they were flying in crash-landed inside the Nairobi National Park.

The Cessna 152, registration number 5Y-PSJ operated by West Rift Aviation School, crashed at around 7am.

“This morning September 19, 2024, at approximately 7 am a Cessna 152, registration number 5Y-PSJ, encountered an incident while flying over the National Park. There were two crew on board the aircraft,” a statement from the operator read.

The pilot, an aviation student, sustained injuries during the accident.

“We are relieved to report that both are safe and unharmed,” the statement added.

The operator urged the public to be patient as it worked to gather all the necessary information.

“The matter is currently under investigation and further details will be provided as they become available,” it added.

Cases of aircraft crashes have been reported in the country in the recent past. In March, two people were killed when two planes collided at the Nairobi National Park.

The incident involved a Dash 8, registration 5YSLK, owned by Safari Link, which was en route to Diani with 44 passengers and crew, and a Cessna aircraft.

The Cessna, registration 5YNNJ, was carrying two people and was on a training flight when the incident occurred, police said at the time.

The Cessna crashed in the park, while the Dash 8 managed to land at Wilson Airport.

The dead were in a Cessna 172, registration 5YNNJ, operated by Ninety Nines Flying School, which collided with a Safarilink aircraft.

All 39 passengers and five crew on board the Safarilink survived the accident. Shortly after take-off, the Dash 8 Safari Link aircraft, registration 5YSLK, reported a mid-air collision with another aircraft and requested to land. Six minutes passed between take-off and return to Wilson.

In September 2022, another two people survived after a light aircraft they were flying in also crash-landed inside the Nairobi National Park.

A trainee pilot and an instructor had left the Wilson Airport in Lang’ata, Nairobi County, and were in a training session when the aircraft came down.

A month earlier, three people including two foreign nationals cheated death after another light aircraft they were travelling in crash landed in Likia North, Nakuru.