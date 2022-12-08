Two die as aircraft crashes in Tsavo National Park

Among the deceased are believed to be a father and his son, whose names are yet to be disclosed.



Roan Hartley, a pilot member of the DSWT and a relative to the two confirmed the incident, noting the two were his cousins.



"Sadly it was my two cousins," he said.



Mr Hartley noted that the Trust will issue a comprehensive statement in due time.



DSWT had earlier been involved in the rescue of a three-year-old child that went missing in the Kone area for six days.