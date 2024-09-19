Farmer shot dead in Bomet tea bonus protests

A protest by small-scale tea farmers over an alleged low bonus paid out by Mogogosiek Tea Factory in Bomet County turned deadly when police allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Robert Chepkwony.

Several others were injured with two people hospitalised at Kapkatet and AIC Litein in neighbouring Kericho County following the protests on Wednesday.

Chepkwony, a resident of the area, was reportedly killed on the spot when demonstrators attempted to storm the factory.

The farmers were protesting this year’s bonus rate of Sh20 per kilogramme, up from last year’s Sh30.

Tension has been high among tea farmers, who feel that the reduced payments do not reflect the hard work they put into producing quality tea leaves.

On Thursday, Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh expressed regret over the death and called for calm during a visit to Motigo Tea Factory in Bomet.

He stated that the government was aware of the farmers' grievances and is working with the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) and other stakeholders to address the issues affecting farmers in the region.

“It is unfortunate that we lost one person and had several others injured in what started as a peaceful demonstration. I urge farmers to remain calm as we work through their concerns,” said PS Ronoh.

Police have maintained a heavy presence around Mogogosiek Tea Factory to prevent further unrest, following reports that some protesters tried to loot the facility’s stores during the demonstration.

The body of the deceased was taken to Kapkatet Hospital mortuary.

Farmers have long been calling for the separation of accounts for satellite factories managed by KTDA, arguing that each factory should have independent financial accountability.

Many believe this would ensure fairer bonus payments tailored to each factory’s specific performance.

The tea industry has faced significant challenges in recent years, with a glut at the Mombasa auction leading to millions of kilogrammes of unsold tea.

The implementation of the Tea Act 2020, which introduced reserve prices, has been a point of contention.

However, PS Ronoh noted that recent government efforts have led to the sale of 45 million kilogrammes of tea in the past two months, with hopes of selling the remaining 55 million kilogrammes by the end of the year.